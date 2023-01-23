A local association will celebrate a big milestone this month, where former locals will travel from far and wide to Port Lincoln to reflect on its history.
Port Lincoln Hellenic Association will celebrate 50 years since the formation of its club located on Cardiff road.
Committee member Peter Mihalaras said many former locals will be returning for the event on January 28 at the Nautilus Arts Centre to celebrate the milestone.
"We are also celebrating Greek immigrants in general dating back to George North who came over in 1842," Mr Mihalaras said.
"We are going to talk about the history of Greek culture on the Eyre Peninsula as a whole briefly... we have got a Greek band coming from Adelaide, we are doing Greek food, Greek beverages, Greek deserts to celebrate the culture.
"We will show our previous involvement in community events like Tunarama and the soccer, but we will also talk about the vision of the club for the future."
Mr Mihalaras said the committee would be busy decorating the Nautilus Arts Centre in a Greek theme for the event.
He said the event would also serve as a fundraiser as the group were raising funds to renovate its original club rooms.
"We have got the Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov coming in to open the night and I have got the President of the Multicultural Council to say a few words," Mr Mihalaras said.
Mr Mihalaras said the Greek Club was bought 50 years ago in 1973, as all the families who were involved at the time came together and each put money in to buy the property.
"Over the years they have changed it, they renovated they built onto it, but they bought it as an existing structure and turned it into what it is today," Mr Mihalaras said.
"There is still the big mural of Greece on one side of the building that was done under some funding many years ago through Multicultural Affairs."
