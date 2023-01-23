Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Hellenic Association to celebrate 50 year anniversary at upcoming event

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A local association will celebrate a big milestone this month, where former locals will travel from far and wide to Port Lincoln to reflect on its history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.