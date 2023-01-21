A Port Lincoln couple has been recognised with an award for their hard work helping people new to the region from overseas through their own businesses.
Mark and Winnie Santos were presented with an award for Active Citizenship on Australia Day. Mr Santos has done a Masters in Business Administration, while Ms Santos works in nursing homes as a registered nurse.
Mr Santos said they did not expect to win the award.
"We came here as international students first, and landed in Adelaide, that was 11 years ago," Mr Santos said.
The couple moved to Port Lincoln eight years ago. Mr Santos said they saw an opportunity to help link new people to the region to employers who need them, and help them get their visas.
"A lot of people come to the region to help build infrastructure," Mr Santos said. "Post COVID-19, people needed workers."
Mr Santos said for any businesses that need access to skilled migrants, the two can help them through immigration consultants in Adelaide.
"We were delighted and humbled to win this award," Mr Santos said.
Mr Santos said the couple are considering opening a base for their business in a more central location in Port Lincoln.
He said they believe you must have people from diverse backgrounds to work in aged care, as people who suffer from dementia go back to their mother tongue.
"We are quite multi-lingual and can help solve some of these problems," Ms Santos said. "Our region needs skilled professionals."
Mr Santos said they were also considering expanding into holiday homes, and they have plans to work with business partners to figure out what comes next, with a focus on Port Lincoln.
"What we do helps our community, and we would like to give younger people opportunities, and for someone one day to continue the legacy of what we're doing," Mr Santos said.
"We help people from all over the world.
"It is a nice feeling when you are new to a place and you feel welcome."
The couple thanked former owners of the Tasman Hotel in Gary Briggs' family and the rest of the hotel staff who had helped them throughout the years.
"We would not be here without them, and they were very supportive and treated us very well," Mr Santos said.
"We want to help other people they way they helped us, and we should work as a community together, as Port Lincoln is a very diverse place."
Ms Santos said they help people who are unsure of what the first steps are when arriving in the country.
"We help them settle down," Ms Santos said. "We know it was a bit hard when we started, so we try to help."
