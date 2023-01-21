Port Lincoln Times

Mark and Winnie Santos recognised with Australia Day Active Citizenship award

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 26 2023 - 7:53am, first published January 22 2023 - 8:58am
Port Lincoln's Winnie and Mark Santos were presented with an award for Active Citizenship for all their hard work helping new people from overseas settle into the region. Picture Lachlan Smith.

A Port Lincoln couple has been recognised with an award for their hard work helping people new to the region from overseas through their own businesses.

