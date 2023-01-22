Port Lincoln Times

Rotary donate $1000 to Community House to help recognise late volunteer John Foster

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 23 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 9:30am
Nick Foster (left), Port Lincoln Community House leader Linda Davies and Port Lincoln Rotary's Glenn Karutz - Rotary donated $1000 to Community House from a recent raffle, and the organisation will be using the funds to pay tribute to one of its late volunteers in John Foster. Picture David Johnston.

Local community organisations have been supporting each other to ensure programs continue which work to assist people in need.

