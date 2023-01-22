Local community organisations have been supporting each other to ensure programs continue which work to assist people in need.
Port Lincoln Rotary donated $1000 to Community House from a recent raffle which was run in memory of late John Foster, who volunteered his time at many organisations including Community House.
Mr Foster's son Nick accepted the cheque alongside Community House leader Linda Davies at an event at Puckridge Park on January 15.
Ms Davies said Mr Foster was a "huge" community presence.
"John was very interested in the free community meals when it was run by Global Care at Community House," Ms Davies said.
"We decided that we would get a park bench for the community garden and a plaque to remember John and all the good work he has done."
Ms Davies said Mr Foster was also involved in Mwandi where many locals had the opportunity to work on an overseas project supported by Community House and other organisations in the community.
"He had his fingers in many pies around the community and he was very passionate about his community," Ms Davies said.
Ms Davies said the remainder of the funds would be going to the free community meal program on Tuesday, where Community House members cook a main and desert every week to give to people who are struggling.
"We cook that and give it away, last week we gave out 58 meals in one day," Ms Davies said.
"It a whole independent program...City of Port Lincoln Council has also given us $10 000 to make sure no one in this community goes hungry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.