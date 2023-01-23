A local association is working hard to fundraise to pay to renovate its facilities.
The Hellenic Association will be holding an event at the Nautilus Arts Centre to celebrate 50 years of operating at its premises on Cardiff Road. The event will also serve as a fundraiser as the committee will put funds towards making renovations.
Committee member Peter Mihalaras said a new lot of committee members had come together a couple of years ago to focus on the future of the club.
"The club rooms are completely gutted and they are ready for the next stage," Mr Mihalaras said.
Mr Mihalaras said the committee is still getting quotes for a renovation plan, and the group was frequently to continue to make future plans.
"The premises is being leased once a week by a local church group and they have their meetings there," Mr Mihalaras said.
Mr Mihalaras said the committee had been discussing how it could share the new space with all minority groups who do not have a home base in the city.
"The plan is to bring all of the families there and have big dos," Mr Mihalaras said.
Mr Mihalaras said one of the upgrades would include a commercial stainless kitchen, and that the hall would be able to fit 100-150 people during events.
"We are also building a large outdoor area because we do have an ocean view so people will be able to be outside in an undercover pergola," Mr Mihalaras said.
Mr Mihalaras said there would be memorabilia on display, which would include Olympic Soccer Club memorabilia and well as other historical memorabilia.
"Members have bought in memorabilia over the years from overseas and pictures of their villages," Mr Mihalaras said.
"It will be like a museum as you will be able to look at the stages of when people have been here."
He said the committee had been running working bees during their morning fortnightly meetings set at 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.