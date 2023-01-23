Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Hellenic Association committee making renovation plans for clubrooms

By Lachlan Smith
Updated January 23 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln Hellenic Association's Mick Kourakis (left), Pete Mihalaras, Sophie Tsesmelis, Con Tsesmelis - Chair, Toula Tsesmelis, Stam Vosnakis, Taun Tsesmelis, Fotini Tsesmelis and Maria Papastergou have been busy working on renovating their clubrooms on Cardiff Road. Picture supplied.

A local association is working hard to fundraise to pay to renovate its facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.