Port Lincoln baseball returned to the field this week, as Coyotes came back to win by four over Saints in the A grade match.
Coyotes come back to win 11-7
The Coyotes have shown that they are true premiership contenders by convincingly beating the top of the ladder Saints for the second time this season.
The Coyotes exploded for six runs in the last inning in a very exciting game. The game displayed good hitting and good pitching from both sides, outstanding base running from the victors and poor fielding from their opponents.
Unable to train last Tuesday because of the wet ground conditions, the Saints were once again out played and out coached by a very determined Coyote team.
Coyotes batted first and scored three runs on a two out rally. Gareth Colbert was the only batter to hit safely, with a towering double into centerfield. Sloppy fielding by the Saints allowed their opponents to gain the early upper hand.
To their credit, the Saints batters responded well to the challenge in the bottom of the first, scoring five runs to make up for their errant fielding.
Luke Murray, Damon Looyestyn and Blake Staunton all hit singles to give their team a two run lead. Coyotes supporters were all wishing for the calming influence of the missing Luke Howie, as starting pitcher Luke Jantke lost focus and began to unravel.
To his credit, Jantke showed great leadership and maturity to regroup and end the Saints rally with the first of his three strikeouts of the game.
In the top of the second inning the Coyotes fought back to tie the score with some aggressive baserunning by Callum Binder and Peter Jones.
Binder got on base with an opposite field double into right field and Jones reached first on a sizzling single into left field.
Both teams were shut out in the third inning as both pitchers and fielders went out and did their jobs. All of that changed in the top of the fourth, when the Coyotes batted through the line-up.
One of the eternal dilemmas for a coach is how long do you keep your starting pitcher on the mound.
The Saints discovered the answer after singles by Callum Binder, Rubin Thompson, Peter Jones, Clayton Colbert and Gareth Colbert gave their team a four run lead.
This cushion was enough for Jantke to bear down and shut out the Saints batters in their last time at bat, completing a man of the match performance as the winning pitcher.
The Coyotes exploited a glaring weakness, recording nine stolen bases in the game.
The Saints have some issues to address with the spine of their defence. (Catcher, short stop, second base and centerfield.)
They will play Indians at Ravendale next week, while the Coyotes will be fighting to secure the coveted double chance in the upcoming finals when they face the second place Tigers at North Shields.
Best Batters for Coyotes Callum Binder, Gareth Colbert and Peter Jones who all went two for three. Best batter for Saints Luke Murray, two for three. Damon Looyestyn, a single and two runs batted in. Mitchell Roberts, a double.
B grade
Saints sneak by with a 3-2 win
Coyotes were very unlucky that time was called and the scores were reverted after they were leading 6-3.
Chris Hester was the winning pitcher with six strike outs. The game saw the return of Dean Miller for Saints.
Miller was involved in a spectacular double play when he took a diving catch at second base and quickly caught out the runner at first.
The Saints were able to score all three runs in the first inning, and then were shut out for the rest of the game thanks to the reliable fielding by third baseman Ray Todd, and good pitching by Callum Binder.
After the first inning, Binder only allowed one safe hit, a double by Luke Murray. Saints safe hits: Chris Hester, Dean Miller and Luke Murray.
Coyotes safe hits : Gareth Colbert, Clayton Colbert, Callum Binder, Jonathon Chapman, and Mitchell Sawyer.
Saints and Coyotes currently sit one and two on the ladder, but Coyotes must have the psychological advantage feeling that they were robbed by time and were really the better team on the night.
These two teams will face off one more time in the minor round and it should be a cracker before the finals.
Under 16s
Coyotes continue their undefeated romp to their third consecutive premiership
The Saints under 16 side were unable to field a team, so a scratch match was played. In the game, every Coyote player reached base with several multi hit performers.
As the Saints work through a rebuilding year, the Coyote Juggernaut looks unstoppable.
They continue to improve in each game they play, with good skills and spirit toward their opposition. They are a credit to baseball and to the future of the game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.