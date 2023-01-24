Port Lincoln senior cricket returned this week as Southern Eyre defeated Tod River by a run, while Tasman had the win over Charlton by 67.
Wayback had the bye. Tod River batted first, as the team were all out after 31.1 overs, and the team made 62 runs.
Wilson McShane made the most runs for the team with 31 to his name. Will Charlton took the most wickets for Southern Eyre with four.
Southern Eyre came in to bat and made 63 runs in 14.4 overs. Jace Morgan made the most runs for the team with 19 to his name.
Kade Mullins dropped the most wickets for Tod River with two to his name. The final scores for the match were 4/63 (14.4) to 10/62 (31.1).
Tasman came out to bat first, as the team made 238 runs in 45 overs.
Andrew Frick made the most runs for his team with 125 not out. Connor Madden took the most wickets for Charlton with three to his name.
Charlton came in to bat although the team fell short having made 171 runs after 45 overs. A fill-in took the most runs for Tasman with two to their name.
The final scores for the day were 7/171 (45) to 8/238 (45).
