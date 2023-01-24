Port Lincoln Times

Tasman beat Charlton by 67 runs in Port Lincoln A grade cricket

Updated January 24 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:00am
Port Lincoln senior cricket returned this week as Southern Eyre defeated Tod River by a run, while Tasman had the win over Charlton by 67.

