Port Lincoln A grade softball this week saw Roadrunners beat Shields by five, while Squaws had a huge win as the team beat the Eagles by 13.
A Grade
Roadrunners def Shields 17-13
Roadies Tessa Rusden started the game with a second pitch home run before a quick three out before any more runs were scored.
Shields had some nice batting from top of the line up with PJ Weisz, Zoey Muller and Taylor Darby to get a couple of runs in.
Roadies switched on and batted well at their second go at bat and got some runs in, which included a home run from Jess Jolly.
Shields regrouped for the third out but Roadies had added six runs to the total.
The young Roadies were playing well too with Tanayah D'Agostini getting a good out in the field for the third out and then a nice hit as first up batter.
Dannielle Miegel was working well with her catcher Mel Balek to try and make it hard work for Roadies.
Bottom of the fourth and Roadies were up 13-2 and Tigers changed pitchers to Taylor Darby.
This worked for them with Roadies not adapting to the change of pace of the pitches coming in and they were getting out on strikes and fly balls. Shields had one last bat to go and PJ Weisz started off with a big hit to centre to get on.
Shields then went through the line-up batting well and keeping Tessa Rusden busy at centre field.
Shields got through the batting line up quickly with some great pressure hitting and base running and Roadies looked rattled.
They first lost their paddle and then the spare paddle. The boat did not have a hole just yet, but they were getting desperate.
Shields could sniff a win, but Roadies eventually regrouped after a rev up from the sidelines for the third out and to get the win.
Squaws def Eagles 15-2
A mirror image start by both teams in the batter's box saw them at one run each at the end of the first inning.
The second innings for Eagles was over as quick as it began with youngster Anna TeWano in the pitchers circle picking up a strikeout and an assist.
No runs scored by Squaws in the third with three up three down. The third saw some lightning quick running by J Skinn to score a run on a wild throw, but a nice catch at centre field by Shyane McDonald ended the innings for Eagles.
Alana Jantke had a safe hit to rightfield, with her team rallying together to score her and three more runs taking a three run lead into the fourth.
The fourth and fifth innings saw third base Ella Blewit in the hot seat collecting four for the six outs and keeping Eagles scoreless. Bascomb with a big three base hit in the fourth but was left stranded and no runs scored.
Norsworthy having a safe hit in the fifth seen her score and one more run on an error, before sideaway.
The final bat for Eagles saw H Wiseman with a three base hit to centre but was left stranded on the bases as her team were unable to get the ball past the safe hands of the Squaws infield.
Squaws final bat saw them hit the gaps in Eagles field along with some patience in the batter's box after a pitching change.
Mahlia Vlassco smashed a ball to right for a homerun and helping her team to score eight runs for the innings.
The third out was made with an amazing catch by Eliza Jacob at leftfield, time and game was called.
