Squaws beat Eagles by 13 in Port Lincoln A grade softball

Updated January 24 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 10:00am
Port Lincoln A grade softball this week saw Roadrunners beat Shields by five, while Squaws had a huge win as the team beat the Eagles by 13.

