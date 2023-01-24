B Grade
Roadrunners defeat Shields 6-5
Tanya Habner got the game started with a nice hit to get on bags, but it was a quick two down from there before Roadies could get Tanya around for a run on the board.
Shields batted well with a nice piece from Lily Muller to right to get to third on a terrible throw from Brooke Neindorf.
Shields got a couple of runs in, but the game was a close one all day.
Tight fielding and nice pitching from both sides kept the runs in short supply despite batters getting on bags.
Bron Warland had a nice hit to right to get to third. Shields again were batting well and got on base, but just couldn't get all the way around to score.
Shields came out to bat again in the fifth dig with big hits from Liza Dela Cruz and some smart hitting down the line up from Shannon Carr and Lily Muller again.
However it wasn't enough, as Roadies tightened the defence and time. The game saw Roadies win by one.
Squaws defeat Eagles 16-2
J Sewer and K Picken opened the scoring for Eagles with safe hits, and the only two runs scored for their opening bat.
Squaws started the game with the maximum seven runs, with safe hits to TeWano, Scanlon, J Skinn, S Skinn and Anderson.
Eagles second batting dig was short lived with Scanlon getting all three outs.
The second at bat for squaws saw one run cross the plate with a safe hit to B Green and C Pearce before some tight fielding retired Squaws and sent them back to the field.
Eagles found it hard to get the ball past squaws fielders in their next to at-bats and pitcher Scanlon collecting three strikeouts in the two innings.
Eagles were determined to not let any more runs cross the plate in the fourth; however Anderson, Green and TeWano combined to cross one run for the final innings.
