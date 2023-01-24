Port Lincoln Times

Roadrunners defeat Shields by four in Port Lincoln under 16s softball

Updated January 24 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 11:11am
Road Runners player Lani Newman swings for an incoming delivery in the Port Lincoln under 16s softball game. Picture Jack Davies.

Roadrunners had the win over Shields this week by four in under 16s Port Lincoln softball, while Eagles defeated Squaws by eight.

