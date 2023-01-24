Roadrunners had the win over Shields this week by four in under 16s Port Lincoln softball, while Eagles defeated Squaws by eight.
Under 16's
Roadrunners def Shields 10-6
Roadies started well and got five runs in with a nice hit from Lily O'Leary to right field.
Shields Lily Ornsby hit to third and got to two with a nice steal to third and Kiana Letton then had a nice two bagger to help get two runs in.
Roadies then got another five runs with some clever base running, but Chloe Todd found her spot with some nice pitching. Lily Ornaby also had another nice hit to bring in a couple more runs.
Roadies Tanayah D'Agostini was pitching well all day and helped her side get the win.
Eagles def Squaws 12-4
Eagles started the game in the batter's box and managed to score the maximum five runs with patient batting and great base running.
There were outfield hits to R Wiseman and Kailee Colbung-Ware. Squaws could only manage the one run with before the three outs were made.
Four runs added to the tally in the second for Eagles with R Wiseman having another safe outfield hit.
Squaws managed to get runners on base as they made their way around scoring two runs for the innings.
Kurtis Wiseman started the third bat with a safe hit and he scored along with two more teammates to cross three for their batting dig.
Squaws came in to the next bat with a safe hit to B Francis, and her being the only scoring run for the innings with some great fielding by Eagles infield.
A great game played in great spirits, with Eagles recording their first win for the season.
