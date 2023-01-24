It was another big Saturday field with 103 Men and 18 Women, playing a Stableford competition, sponsored by The Printing Press and The Wash. There were nine visitors, from Coffin Bay, Waikerie, Future, Thaxted Park and Hamilton Clubs.
In A Grade, Gavin Cheriton has the score of the day with 42 points, winning from Chris Baird. Ben Jaensch counted out Brenton George in B Grade, both with 39 points, and Tyson Arthur's 41 points won from visitor Gary Curtis with 40 in C Grade.
Rundowns went to Boyd McCurry and David Krollig on 40, Scott Lombe, James Blewit and Tony Dragun on 39, Darryl Scharfe 38 and Maurie Barry and Luke Murray, both on 37 points.
On 38 points, Kaye Jaensch counted out Helen George to win the Ladies' division, from Reeta Davi and Libby Dolphin on 34.
NTP Winners were Andrew Fraser, James Blewit, Darryl Scharfe, Trevor Durdin and John Strycharski, and there were 12 par-three birdies scored by Gavin Cheriton, James Blewit (twice), Darryl Scharfe, Trevor Durdin, Simon Bell, Stephen Rees, Jason Verhees, Luke Gardner, Warren Rosman, Andrew Puglisi and Rex Bichard.
February 20
Friday's scores are not yet available.
February 19
23 Women played a Stroke Competition on Thursday, sponsored by The Wash.
The winner was Michelle Smith with 72 nett from Kaye Jaensch on 73, with rundowns going to Elaine Pierik, Jo Higgins and Deb Sykes on 74 and Adie Fraser on 75.
February 18
Seventy-four Men played in their Wednesday competition, sponsored by Daniells Recycling; there were five visitors, from Mowbray, Coffin Bay, Waikerie and Port Pirie.
With 39 Stableford points, Grant Bamber won A Grade from Haydn Myers on 38, visitor Tyson George had 40 to win B Grade from Michael Schoeman, and Brian Smith on 37 won C Grade from Kym Hosking on 36.
Then came Josh Hausler, Ben Sellen and Chris Cottrell on 37, Brenton George and Gerry Hemming on 36 and Garry Downey on 34 points.
NTP winners were Scott Lombe, Dylan Bell, Andrew Fraser, Graeme Charlton, Ben Jaensch and Ashley Durdin. There were five par-three birdies, scored by Josh Hausler, Dylan Bell, Codey Marchesi, Andrew Fraser and Wayne Smith.
February 17
No scores provided for Tuesday's twilight competition.
February 15
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition, with sixteen players, was won by Ben Sellen with 38 points from Paul Oldacre 37 and Jason Verhees 36.
