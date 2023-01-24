Port Lincoln Times

Big Saturday field for Port Lincoln golf

By Ross Sharrad
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:55am
Some of Saturdays winners. Scott Lombe (left), Kaye Jaensch and David Krollig. Picture by Val Sharrad.

It was another big Saturday field with 103 Men and 18 Women, playing a Stableford competition, sponsored by The Printing Press and The Wash. There were nine visitors, from Coffin Bay, Waikerie, Future, Thaxted Park and Hamilton Clubs.

