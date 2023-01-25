Tuna time for Port Lincoln

... 7.30am Thursday, with official citizenship and award ceremonies commencing on the foreshore at 11am.
The official opening of the Tunarama Festival is at 12 midday on Thursday at the foreshore.
The Eyre Square space on the foreshore grass would be open across the weekend offering live entertainment, food and drink. Online tickets for Eyre Square had all been allocated, but tickets on the door were still available and free, event organisers said.
"Eyre Square is going to have live music, and food and wine and beer and cocktails and gin and lots of lovely things," Ms Humenick said.
Event organisers urged attendees to refer to the Tunarama website or Facebook page for the most up-to-date event information. They also reminded people to be sun smart and stay hydrated.
