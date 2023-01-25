It was perfect weather for a picnic in the park as the Port Lincoln community came together at the foreshore for a breakfast to mark Australia Day.
Put on by Port Lincoln City Council, the outdoor, sit down breakfast had long been a tradition for the city, but had to be mostly takeaway in recent years due to pandemic requirements.
Organisers said they expected nearly 1000 people to stop by the breakfast, which ran from 7.30am to 9am.
The event was held in Eyre Square, a focal point for this weekend's Tunarama Festival, which also returned after two years away.
Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said the community breakfast was a chance to "reflect, respect and celebrate."
From 11am Citizen of the Year Awards and citizenship oath ceremonies would be held at the foreshore to celebrate Port Lincoln's outstanding and new citizens.
