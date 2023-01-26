Port Lincoln Times

Meet the Port Lincoln local: New citizen Erin Robertson

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:40pm
Erin Robertson and Sean Puckridge. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Erin Robertson has come a long way since arriving in Port Lincoln as a backpacker 22 years ago. Back in 2001 she just stopped in to check out Tunarama. But she found love, and never left

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

