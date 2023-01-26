Erin Robertson has come a long way since arriving in Port Lincoln as a backpacker 22 years ago. Back in 2001 she just stopped in to check out Tunarama. But she found love, and never left
On Australia Day 2023, and the 60th Anniversary of the Tunarama Festival, Erin became an Australian citizen.
Originally from British Columbia in Canada, Erin came to Australia for adventure. But like many others, she found much more.
"I was a backpacker and came over on a working holiday visa. I came to Port Lincoln specifically for Tunarama," she said.
"Then it was the fishing industry, I looked for a job."
"I was working in the sashimi room at Tuna Processors, and then I met Sean."
Erin Robertson and Sean Puckridge built a life together.
"We met and fell in love. He was a farmer. I ended up moving over here."
"I worked for 19 years at Port Lincoln Tuna Processors in the quality assurance (QA) department, at the end there I was the QA manager."
Tuna has played a big part in Erin's life here. In 2005, she was podium finisher in the amateur category of the Tunarama Tuna Toss. Her partner Sean won that year with a throw of 19.6 metres, and became a local hero. A hint of playful rivalry exists between the couple to this day.
Like many residents, Erin is also a fan of Port Lincoln's outdoor lifestyle. The region's excellent fishing and pristine beaches are her favourite ways to pass the time.
Reflecting on what it meant to become a citizen after more than 20 years, Erin becomes a little emotional.
"I've been a permanent resident for quite a while," she said.
"I think socially, in the community, I've felt very welcome the whole time I've been here, but it's just different when it's official, when it's real. I didn't really expect that feeling."
Erin and Sean would spend Australia Day 2023 at a barbeque on Farm Beach, something she described as "pretty Australian."
