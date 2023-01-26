Australia has a feeling of friendship, equality, resilience and belonging City of Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov stated during her address at the Australia Day ceremony.
Port Lincoln had a well attended ceremony on Thursday January 26. Australia Day award winners were Ann Staunton for Citizen of the Year, Co-winners of Young Citizen of the Year were Harry Stockham and Kye Poole, Community Event of the Year was the 'FAME Awards' accepted by Valerie Staunton and Active Citizens of the Year were Mark and Winnie Santos.
Mayor Mislov began her speech by acknowledging her own ancestry.
"And I want to acknowledge your ancestry whatever it may be for it brings us together in a truly multicultural country," Ms Mislov said.
"I celebrate and reflect on the occasion of the naturalisation of my own parents 40 years ago. It was such a joyous occasion for both sides of the family, Dutch and Croatian."
Ms Mislov said she remembers her parents making the decision to come to Australia for a better and brighter future.
"I am so glad they did by their example they have shown me the best of their worlds and Australia miles a part in culture, but close together in my heart," Ms Mislov said.
Ms Mislov said five people in the community would be inducted as Australian citizens on the day.
"I can only imagine their journeys and our community is richer for their presence and their decision to become Australian," Ms Mislov said.
Ms Mislov said each award winner on the day had embodied the values of selflessness with no expectation of award.
"When I think of what Australia Day means to me I think of mate-ship, the word itself is homonymous with Australia," Ms Mislov said.
"It is that feeling of loyalty, friendship, equality, resilience and belonging."
Ms Mislov said she could see mateship throughout the community, when people look out for each other, and check in on their neighbours for example.
"When we are down on our luck, suffering a loss or celebrating a win, my wish for you all on this Australia Day, a day of mixed emotions for many is to reach out in the tradition of mateship and embrace that sense of belonging," Ms Mislov said.
"As a community together we can do anything."
Ms Mislov said there were lyrics within a song performed by the Seekers called 'I am Australian,' and the lyrics made her think of her parents and multicultural Australia.
Mayor Mislov also shared the story how she met one of the co-writers of the song Dobe Newton in Tamworth through her daughter.
"These lyrics mean so much, I alternated between wanting to cry and wanting to sing when I read them," Ms Mislov said.
"I am the daughter of a digger, who sought the mother load, the girl became a woman, on the long and dusty road, I am a child of the depression, I saw the good times come, I am a bushy I am a battler I am Australian.
"We are one, but we are many and from all the lands on Earth we come, we will share a dream and sing with one voice. I am, you are, we are Australian."
Ms Mislov thanked City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan who was emcee of the event, executive assistant Amanda Pearce and the rest of council's staff and elected members as well as all the event sponsors.
