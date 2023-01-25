House of the Week | Bali inspired luxury retreat

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This is one of Coffin Bay's most amazing properties. Imagine having the panoramic view of Coffin Bay golf courses seventh fairway from your garden. When there's a beautiful evening, open the bifold doors and take in the evening.
Designed to be an opulent yet relaxed environment, reflecting a lifestyle of resort living, the interior features coastal tones and detailed layering of natural materials. The entire outdoor area and second kitchen can be fully enclosed on cooler days and nights, while the wood heater keeps you warm. Or you can fully open the area to capture the summer breeze.
The main bedroom has a double vanity ensuite, walk in robe, storage galore and beautiful morning views. The three additional bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans, share a fantastically large bathroom.
This high-end property features 4.5 kilowatts of solar, a spacious 127.5m shed, separate double garage with plenty of enclosed custom built storage, a pavilion style street entrance, and fully fenced with double electric gates. Ducted heating and cooling provide luxurious comfort throughout the property.
Transcend to a place of peace and harmony. Surrounded by sea and national parks, Coffin Bay is famous for its oysters and spectacular fishing.
Check out the e-magazine for more properties in the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.