Change the date and educate: Indigenous leaders

"Suit yourself, we were the first people here, that's all there is to it."
The words of Lindsay Thomas, a Nukunu man, who has worked in education for more than 20 years.
He has a clear view of what Australia Day means for his people, beyond changing the date.
"My view would be if we had a referendum and become a republic, then the day Australia becomes a republic, make that Australia Day."
"It has got to be a thing where there is no animosity, it has to come about organically, through education," he explained.
Aunty Dawn Taylor of the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation (BDAC) agreed with Mr Thomas that if Australia voted to become a republic, the day the nation switched over should be the new Australia Day.
When asked what Australia Day currently meant to her, Aunty Dawn said "invasion day."
"Put it this way here, my family has always told me what happened with my ancestors. Ever since I was told when going through school, I've never ever celebrated Australia Day. It doesn't mean anything to me," she said.
Aunty Dawn, who has read extensively on Aboriginal history, had spent the public holiday at home.
"As far as I'm concerned it's just another day. Australia Day brings up all the memories of what they did to our ancestors," she said.
"It's the images of how they herded up my ancestors and pushed them over the cliffs... even babies in their mothers' arms."
Both Mr Thomas and Aunty Daw believe an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would help modern Australia deal with its difficult past.
"When you look at the Uluru Statement, that covers what I am really about, a real understanding of Aboriginal culture," Mr Thomas said.
The Uluru Statement calls for a Voice to Parliament set out in the constitution and Makarrata, a commission to supervise agreement making and truth telling about the history of First Nations Peoples.
"Call it Australia Day, suit yourself, we were the first people here, that's all there is to it, it was never treated that way in the first place. I know how my people got murdered," Mr Thomas said.
Aunty Dawn said a Voice to Parliament would "help a big deal."
"We would have our voice. At least we would have someone there to tell them what we want, rather than have them telling us what we want," she said.
Mr Thomas said that it is a work in progress, "we've got to keep moving forward, the only way is through really positive narratives that are going to suit all parties," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected calls to change Australia Day, saying the government has no plans to shift it to another date and their priority is to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.
Three Melbourne councils, Merri-bek, Yarra and Darebin have discontinued holding Australia Day citizenship ceremonies.
