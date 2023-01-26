Port Lincoln Times

SAPOL dominates Tunarama Tug-A-War

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:02am
Teamwork and practice won the day as the beloved Tunarama Emergency Services Tug-A-War returned to the Port Lincoln foreshore this year.

