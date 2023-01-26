SAPOL dominates Tunarama Tug-A-War

Teamwork and practice won the day as the beloved Tunarama Emergency Services Tug-A-War returned to the Port Lincoln foreshore this year.
The SAPOL team took victory from SA Power Networks in the final, after dominating the heats with disciplined performance worthy of the men and women in blue.
Also in the running were a civilian team drawn from the crowd, who after careful consideration elected to name themselves 'The Sleepy Lizards'.
The Lizards had a moment of brilliance overcoming the powerful SAPOL team in one match of the heats, as law enforcement struggled to find its feet against hundreds of kilos of barefoot local fury.
SA Power Networks had raw power, but arguably lacked form. They made short work of the Lizards, and battled mightily with SAPOL throughout the heats, scoring victories but struggling to keep them consistent.
The secret to SAPOL success was later revealed to be a practice session at 1pm that afternoon before the main event. That time allowed them to find a 'tugging rhythm' that overwhelmed the less organised teams.
They were dubbed 'best tuggers in town' by the event MC.
The event was a crowd favourite, with all teams drawing support and cheers from onlookers.
