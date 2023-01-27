Locals and visitors lined up to take part in the men's heat of Port Lincoln's world famous Tuna Toss competition on Thursday.
Most competitors elected for the hammer throw technique, with varying degrees of success.
While a few fouls were recorded, for either falling over or stepping outside the circle, most fish flingers managed to get the 10 kilo rubber tuna down the grass with a respectable score.
There were casual entrants, sturdy famer types, semi-professional athletes and even and Austrian man dressed in traditional lederhosen.
One of the best throws of the day came from a man wearing crocs, proving just how accessible the sport is and why it draws global attention.
Highest score went to Levi Proud, launching the tuna an hefty 17 metres. This was still well short of the 37 metre record set by dual Commonwealth Games hammer throw gold medallist Sean Carlin, whose effort has stood unbeaten since 1998.
The best ten throws of the day progressed to the final, to be held Saturday, 28 January at 1.30pm. These were:
