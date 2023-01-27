Crowds gathered to watch the women's heats of the Tunarama Tuna Toss on 26 January, and witnessed the reigning champion return to stamp her dominance on the competition.
Gold Coast hammer thrower Althea Mackie proved once again why she's the one to beat in Port Lincoln this year. The three-time winner, now 53 years old, hurled the rubber fish nearly two metres farther than the next competitor.
Ms Mackie threw the tuna an impressive 10.85 metres, a little shy of her previous winning effort of 11.3 metres in 2020. The veteran is known to leave a little extra in the tank for the final.
Four entrants were well out in front of the rest of the top 10. Tuna Toss is notorious for favouring those with a track and field background, and Ms Mackie's hammer throwing prowess appears to play well on the Port Lincoln foreshore.
Ms Mackie was quick to praise her fellow competitors after the heats, and expressed doubt she had it all sewn up amid a strong field.
The following names will compete for victory at the finals this Saturday, 28 January, from 1.30pm. The top 10 is:
