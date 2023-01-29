A local centre has been accepting donations to help animals that are brought in to be looked after through the organisation's foster program.
Senior Animal officer at Port Lincoln RSPCA centre Tiffany Aplin said more and more kittens were being brought in off the streets of Port Lincoln.
She said Coles had recently dedicated the month to collecting donations for the RSPCA, as people had the option to place items onto a trolley in Coles which would be delivered to RSPCA Port Lincoln.
"There was a whole range of food donated including dog food, cat food which had wet food and dry food which was awesome," Ms Aplin said.
"The food that we get donated from the public goes to our foster carers."
Ms Aplin said RSPCA also help people who are struggling financially, and they also help the homeless who are caring for a pet.
She said kitten season was coming to and end, and the centre had not had many dogs brought during this period.
Ms Aplin said this was good to see as people were not giving up their pets, however, there were also a lot of people approaching the centre wanting to adopt a dog.
She said kittens would be put into foster care for around a month to two months.
"We have them in the centre for a few days first just to make sure they are cleared of any diseases and then we will arrange for people to foster them," Ms Aplin said.
Ms Aplin said people could request what kind of animal they would like to foster when they sign up for the program on the centre's website, as the centre can contact those on that list from there once new animals come in.
Ms Aplin said the centre helps stray kittens become comfortable being around other people, as they can be frightened when they first come into the centre.
She said the community had been active in donating items to the centre.
"The Lions club and Anytime Fitness are sponsor of ours as well, we work with Bunnings, we do the sausage sizzle with them," Ms Aplin said.
"We are in partnership with Pet Stock as well so we get a lot of community support."
Ms Aplin said she wanted to thank everyone who donated to Coles latest campaign.
"We are really grateful for everyone that donates to us because we are not for profit, we are a charity and all of our vet costs come out of our own pocket," Ms Aplin said.
"Our kitten season this year was out of control... We are just stressing to people to please get their cats desexed.
"If it is going to get outside in summer, it is going to reproduce and our problem here in Port Lincoln with that is bad at the moment."
Ms Aplin said it was a simple procedure to have your pet desexed, and people could drop their pet off to a local vet for the procedure and pick them up on the same day.
"Having your kitten registered and microchipped is the law, but if you get a cat or kitten from us, that is already all sorted out," Ms Aplin said.
"It comes desexed and microchipped and up to date with all of its flee and worm as well."
