New Port Lincoln UniHub staff provide avenues of help to students studying locally

By Lachlan Smith
February 2 2023 - 10:00am
UniHub Spencer Gulf Kim Gregory of student services (left) and Student and Campus Coordinator in Port Lincoln Cate Wuttke in their tent at the Tunarama Festival in Port Lincoln - Ms Wuttke will be working full time at the UniHub to support students studying in the local region. Picture Lachlan Smith.

A new Uni Hub in Port Lincoln will provide a place for students to gather for study, attend meetings and online lectures through their courses as well as the chance to connect with others, Port Lincoln Uni Hub student and campus coordinator Cate Wuttke told the Times.

