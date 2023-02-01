A new Uni Hub in Port Lincoln will provide a place for students to gather for study, attend meetings and online lectures through their courses as well as the chance to connect with others, Port Lincoln Uni Hub student and campus coordinator Cate Wuttke told the Times.
City of Port Lincoln Council has been managing the renovations of the new facility, which is nearing the final stages of the build, as it will be open for use in March.
Ms Wuttke said she would be based at the centre during its opening hours from Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm.
"We welcome people to pop in for a chat or they can book a time to meet," Ms Wuttke said.
"We will assist them and we can have a conversation about what they are looking at studying... people will be able to come in and register as a user as well."
Ms Wuttke said the Uni Hub would be available for anyone that is studying at an Australian university.
"City of Port Lincoln Council is doing a wonderful job of making the facility functional," Ms Wuttke said.
"Once complete we will furnish it ready for students."
Ms Wuttke said inside the hub there would be meeting areas as well as individual study spaces.
"There will be access to wi-fi and we have got a couple of big screens if you needed to do an online meeting or you could just come along if you had a lecture to listen to," Ms Wuttke said.
"The space will also be welcoming with tea and coffee facilities and spaces you could connect with others that are studying as well."
Ms Wuttke said she would serve as an initial direct contact for students if they were having issues, and she would endeavour to help them solve any problems or redirect them to the different levels of support available, as the hub will also have a tutor based at the facilities.
"We are that human connection for students that do not want to leave the region assisting them to be successful in what they want to achieve," Ms Wuttke said.
"Your location should not be a barrier to what you want to achieve."
Ms Wuttke said Uni Hub was not just encouraging school leavers to sign up but anyone who would want to study, this could be for upskilling in current employment or career change.
"We encourage anyone to go on the website click the link and put in a study enquiry and come in and have a conversation," Ms Wuttke said.
"The centre is free for use so as long as someone has enrolled with the university they can come and use the facilities."
Ms Wuttke said the Uni Hub partners with universities to offer supported degrees where there are skill shortages within the regions.
"We are looking at the grow your own philosophy, so people do not have to leave the region," Ms Wuttke said.
"There are positions available within these professions looking at nursing and teaching as two of the biggest in the region."
Ms Wuttke said she was based in Port Lincoln, and she had been using an office space within the EP Regional Development Australia offices while the Uni Hub was being renovated.
She said registered users of the Uni Hub would be able to access the building from 6am to midnight, as they had more study time options to suit their lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.