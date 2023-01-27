Sideshow alley is up and running on the Port Lincoln foreshore to the delight of locals and tourists.
The Tunarama staple drew strong family crowds on Friday, January 27.
Friday was technically a work day, but plenty of shops in town remained closed as locals took advantage of the perfect weather and granted themselves an Australia Day long weekend.
Sideshow alley was filled with young families enjoying ride and carnival food. Children's entertainment flooded the playground end of the foreshore, with music, face painting and bubbles to entertain the littlies.
Local organisations like the CFS and St John's Ambulance were also in attendance and happy to take part in the festivities
Port Lincoln was bracing for a big day of activities, competitions, parades and fireworks as Tunarama drew to a close on Saturday, January 28.
