Port Lincoln Times

Some country practice: Medical students begin Port Lincoln placement

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 27 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new medical students starting their placement at Port Lincoln Hospital. Left to right, Matthew Robertson, Lewis Elliott, Lydia Kyprianou, Emily Lee and Anuradha Pati, lend support to a (plastic) skeleton. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A new batch of medical students have arrived in Port Lincoln to learn the ropes, and the charms, of rural medicine, amid an ongoing shortage of doctors across the Eyre Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.