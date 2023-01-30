Playgrounds around the Lower Eyre Peninsula will have softfall installed to improve safety at the different sites.
Two playgrounds in Coffin Bay and one in Cummins will receive an upgrade. These sites will include Morgan Reserve, Coffin Bay foreshore playground and Cummins Railway Triangle.
Lower Eyre Peninsula mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said all three playgrounds would maintain their current footprint.
"Playgrounds at Cummins Railway Triangle and Morgan Reserve will be removed prior to the soft fall being installed," Cr Quigley said.
"Soft fall at the Coffin Bay Foreshore playground will be installed by hand around the current structures."
Cr Quigley said Cummins and Morgan Reserve were expected to take two to three weeks each, although Coffin Bay Foreshore would take longer.
"Council's decision to install soft fall at its playgrounds is for safety reasons," Cr Quigley said. "Softfall is expected to reduce the number of injuries due to falls."
Cr Quigley said other improvements at these sites had included the installation of shade sails, as Morgan Reserve Playground had one installed in January 2023.
Cummins Railway Triangle playground will be removed on Saturday February 4 and Sunday February 5, as staff will prepare the base to soft fall level once the playground has been removed.
Council engaged Forpark as the contractor, as workers will install the new playground on Friday February 10.
Instillation of the soft fall will commence with the contractor Surfacing Contractors Australia on Thursday February 16.
The total upgrade has expected to cost $141,000 and has been funded through Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCIP) Funding Round 3.
Following on from the upgrade of the Cummins Railway Triangle playground, staff will move to Morgan Reserve, Coffin Bay.
Council has stated the process would be the same as Cummins, however, due to efficiencies learnt from previous work, it is not expected to take as long.
The total upgrade is expected to cost $104,000 and has also been funded through LRCIP Funding Round three.
Staff have engaged Forpark to undergo minor repairs at the Coffin Bay Foreshore playground while they are in the area.
This playground will have soft fall installed once Morgan Reserve has been completed. Council stated it will take longer to complete as the preparation for the soft fall will need to be done by hand.
Total upgrade is expected to cost $53,000 and like Morgan Reserve and Cummins Railway Triangle has been funded through LRCIP Funding round three.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.