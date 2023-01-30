Port Lincoln Times

District Council of Lower Eyre to install softfall at playgrounds in Coffin Bay and Cummins

Updated January 30 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:10am
District Council of Lower Eyre will make safety upgrades to three different playgrounds in the region, which will include implementing softfall into each site. Picture supplied.

Playgrounds around the Lower Eyre Peninsula will have softfall installed to improve safety at the different sites.

