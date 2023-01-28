Many different community floats were involved in the Tunarama parade this year, which included trucks, historic cars, tractors from a range of organisations working their way down the street.
A large crowd were posted each side of Tasman Terrace to watch the floats go by.
Boats were also being pulled down the main street to get into the Tunarama spirit.
Other groups dressed up and walked banners down displaying which organisation they were representing, and some took the opportunity to show what they stand for as an organisation.
Sounds of the Port Lincoln City Band could be heard throughout the parade as the musicians were playing on the back of the truck once again.
This year's Tunarama Ambassador winner Karen Fiegert also featured in the parade holding her trophy and wearing her winning sash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.