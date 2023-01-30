Port Lincoln Times

Rebecca Moore of Sydney defeats previous winner Althea Mackie to win women's Tuna Toss 2023

By Lachlan Smith, Tristan Tobin
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 12:30pm
A Sydney local defeated a former winner of the women's tuna toss competition at Tunarama this year to come away victorious.

Local News

