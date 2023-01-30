A Sydney local defeated a former winner of the women's tuna toss competition at Tunarama this year to come away victorious.
Rebecca Moore beat Althea Mackie to win this year's comp, and she said it was "surreal" to win.
Moore said she did not expect to beat an ex-Commonwealth Games athlete in Mackie.
She said she looked up to Mackie, and that it was an "honour" to be throwing against her.
"I have been doing hammer throw since I was about 14," Moore said.
"I definitely prefer throwing fish as it is a lot more fun and feels nicer as well."
Moore said she was planning to treat her mother with the prize money, as she had been a huge support to her and had encouraged her to keep working on her craft.
Moore said she loves spending time in the South Coast when she comes over for the competition.
"It is a beautiful part of the country and I wanted to get away from Sydney for a bit before the new year starts," Moore said.
Mackie said it was disappointing to fall short as it was so close between her and Moore in the finals.
"My second and my last throw was definitely further than my first throw but it was a foul," Mackie said.
Mackie said she was looking forward to spending time in the region, and that it was important to enjoy the journey.
She said to have people like Moore look up to her was a "bonus."
"She is a hammer thrower and she is much better than what I am and she is much younger than me at 19," Mackie said.
Mackie said she started hammer throwing when she was 40 years old and her all time personal best in her mid forties was 42 metres.
"I promised myself I would keep coming back whilst I am the winner, so now that I am not the winner anymore, we will have to see what I can do in terms of strength and improvement," Mackie said.
"Congratulations to Rebecca, very well done.
"I have always said the hammer throwers have the advantage and we saw it again today... at 53 years old I cannot complain with runner up."
