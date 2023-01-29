Port Lincoln Times

First Nations' leader pushes back on MP's comments around Australia Day

By Tristan Tobin
Updated January 30 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 9:27am
Member of Grey Rowan Ramsey said he was unhappy at the increasing controversy surrounding Australia Day during his speech at Port Lincoln Australia Day's ceremony - First Nations' leader Jason Bilney pushed back on these comments, as he described Australia Day as a day of mourning for his people. Picture Lachlan Smith.

A First Nations' leader has pushed back on comments made by federal MP Rowan Ramsey after the Liberal Member for Grey delivered a strident defence of Australia Day at an event in Port Lincoln on January 26.

