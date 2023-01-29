A First Nations' leader has pushed back on comments made by federal MP Rowan Ramsey after the Liberal Member for Grey delivered a strident defence of Australia Day at an event in Port Lincoln on January 26.
During the speech, Mr Ramsey said he was unhappy at the increasing controversy surrounding Australia Day, including rule changes to allow public service staff be given the option work on the public holiday and for councils to hold their citizenship ceremonies on a different date.
"I have been concerned and disappointed that the federal government has decided to allow councils to refuse to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day. There are a lot of people who want to become Australians on that day and I am happy Port Lincoln is doing that," he said.
"The other one is to offer people the opportunity to trade their public holiday in the public service. My staff are now allowed to say, 'well, I want to work Australia Day'.
"Both these actions undermine the integrity of this most important day which is second only in my mind to Anzac Day."
Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation chairman Jason Bilney said the kind of sentiment expressed was "common practice" for Mr Ramsey.
"I understand the Anzacs. But not forgetting the indigenous people also that were a part of that war, the forgotten people. Just like Vietnam, the forgotten people - indigenous soldiers - still get treated badly," he said.
At the start of his remarks, Mr Ramsay said he was "becoming a little weary of the attacks this year on Australia and Australia Day, trying to make me feel ashamed of my nation - I refuse to do so".
Mr Bilney said Australia Day had long been a day of mourning for his people when difficult parts of the nation's history were brought to the surface.
"It is about truth-telling ... the real history of Australia. Not forgetting that some of it is brutal, some of it is gruesome, all the massacres that have happened," he said.
"It happened on Eyre Peninsula. The peninsula was basically one of the last frontiers where there were massacres."
In his speech Mr Ramsey said "mistakes have been made in our past and mistakes are made today and they shouldn't be forgotten".
"And we should seek to ... fix up those mistakes of the past.
"But don't get into this groove of thinking, 'oh, we're terrible place, we're a terrible nation, we're terrible people.' I just won't wear it," Mr Ramsey said.
Responding to Mr Ramsey's saying Australia Day should be "cherished" and "defended", Mr Bilney said it made him feel "very hurt."
"It is Sorry Day for us," he said.
