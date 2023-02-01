What's on in Port Lincoln and surrounds

SEW TOGETHER
Cea-side stitches
Friday, February 3, meet from 9am to 12pm in the Coffin Bay Golf Clubrooms, all those interested in quilting, sewing or needlework are welcome, bring your machine or knitting.
COME FOR A RIDE
Bikes by the Bay
Saturday, February 4, Bikes by the Bay, casual bike ride around Tumby Bay from the jetty at 8.30am.
PLAY ALONG
Cellar Folk Club
Saturday, February 4, acoustic music performances start at 8pm in the Anglican Parish Hall, Adelaide Place, Port Lincoln, no admission charge, bring your own drinks and nibbles, new performers welcome.
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
Saturday Dance at North Shields
Saturday, February 4, Dockings Band will play for dancing in the North Shields Hall starting at 7.30pm, contact Rosemary Rendell, phone 8685 6091.
STORIES OF UKRAINE
Charlton Women and Business meeting
Tuesday, February 7, meeting starts at 7:30pm in Senior Citizens Hall, guest speakers will be Dr D.Podorozhnyy and his mother Dr Podorozhnyy, sharing something of his homeland Ukraine as the current country of study for WAB.
STORY TIME
Storytime for preschoolers
Wednesday, February 8, Port Lincoln Library from 10:30am-11:30am, join in stories, songs and rhymes for early literacy development and fun.
CONNECT WITH FRIENDS
Creating Connections
Wednesday, February 8, Lower Eyre District Council's 'Creating Connections' free event for residents aged over 55, attendees will visit Koppio Museum and Glendara Rose Garden, call 08 8676 0400 to make a booking.
ELDERLY AND YOUNG COME TOGETHER
Young at Heart
Wednesday, February 8, three to four year olds come together with the over 60's at the Unity Hill Uniting Church from 1:30pm-3pm for an afternoon of activities, contact Sue Hodgson on 0478 638 812 or email at youngatheartportlincoln@gmail.com
DANCE TO THE MUSIC
Saturday Dance at Anglican Parish Hall
Saturday, February 11, Dockings Band will play for dancing at Anglican Parish Hall, starting at 7.30pm, shared supper, all welcome.
COASTCARE INVITE
Lower Eyre Coastcare Association activities
Monday, February 27, monthly voluntary activities on Lower Eyre Peninsula, for more information email@lowereyrecoastcare@gmail.com or call Kerryn on 0498 387 961.
LET US KNOW
What's On Listing
Send details of your event to editor.portlincolntimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
