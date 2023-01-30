Port Lincoln Times

Indians have a close win over top of the ladder Saints in A grade baseball

Updated January 30 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:06pm
Indians defeated the top of the table this week in Port Lincoln A grade baseball, as the team defeated the Saints by two. Picture Shutterstock.

