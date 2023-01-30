Indians defeated the top of the table this week in Port Lincoln A grade baseball, as the team defeated the Saints by two.
Although the Saints had a good win in the B grade, as the team defeated Indians by seven.
Indians top Saints 7-5
The Indians have found form by defeating the top of the ladder Saints in an exciting game at Ravendale last Friday evening.
Coming off of their impressive victory over the Tigers last week, the Indians are playing good baseball which puts them in good stead for the upcoming finals.
Winning pitcher Kingsley Bilney relished the ideal weather conditions after striking out six, while batting a perfect 1000.
His best on ground performance seemed to inspire his teammates on the base paths.
Although the Saints out hit the Indians, the Indians did more damage when they got on base.
They exposed their opponents achilles heel, by stealing 13 bases, seemingly advancing at will.
The Saints on the other hand, looked like they were auditioning for roles in Bambi Learns How To Ice Skate, when they got on base.
Either the players were not listening to their base coaches, or the coaches were not doing their jobs on the night.
Either way, the Saints can add baserunning drills to their ever expanding list of things to do at training if they are to be serious premiership contenders this season.
The Indians scored three runs in the first inning, and never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the game.
Cohen Dinnison was impressive behind the plate as well as being the only extra base hitter in the game. He scorched a double into centerfield in the second inning which saw the Indians score four more runs.
The Saints could only reply with one run in the second, and two runs in both the third and fourth inning, leaving valuable runners stranded on the bases without scoring.
Game Totals: Indians seven runs three hits one error
Saints five runs six hits one error
Next week Saints travel north to try to halt their two game losing streak.
They play the Tigers who are fighting to stay in finals contention. In the game of the week the Indians will try to secure second place on the ladder when they face the red hot Coyotes at Ravendale.
B Grade
Saints win 12-5
Both teams were unable to score in the first inning, and both teams scored two runs in the second inning.
After shutting out the Indians in the top of the third, Saints batters strung together a series of Texas League singles to score five runs.
Blooping fly balls that were too deep for the Indian infielders and too shallow for the outfielders.
The unfortunate Indians could only come up with three more runs and watch in frustration in the field as luck was with the top of the ladder Saints this evening.
Chris Hester was the winning pitcher with seven strike outs.
Best batters for Saints were Dean Miller with a double and two singles.
Lachlan Bishop, two singles and a walk. Jay Upton two singles, and Luke Murray two singles into centerfield.
Best batters for Indians were Matthew Dennis, a double and a single. Dennis was robbed of batting a perfect 1000 by a great catch by under 16's player Jack Hatzmanolis in rightfield.
Kingsley Bilney was rock solid as catcher and had the hit of the night, with a well-timed home run, deep into left field.
Game Totals: Saints 12 runs 10 hits four errors
Coyotes eight runs five hits five errors.
Next week the Saints will look to continue their winning ways when the play the Tigers at North Shields, while the Indians try to gain some ground on the second place Coyotes at Ravendale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.