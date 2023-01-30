Lower West Coast had three teams represent the region in the Tennis SA country carnival played at Kensington Gardens grass courts in Adelaide.
The Men's Open team were undefeated for the event bringing home the shield and the title of regional champions.
The under 14/16 boys team was very competitive having won the majority of their matches. Our 10 and under boy's team had a great experience on grass and will be sure to be back next year.
Two exciting events will be happening on March 4-5 2023 with the Eyre Peninsula Open making a comeback for the first time in 30 years.
This event will be hosted by Port Lincoln Tennis Association and sponsored by City of Port Lincoln, Hanna V Pty Ltd Australian Prawns and McDonalds Port Lincoln.
Up for grabs is $2500 in cash and prizes. Championship Men's and Ladies Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies Doubles and Mixed Doubles.
Sportspower Superstore Eyre Peninsula Junior Tennis tournament will also be held on March 4-5 2023 in Port Lincoln.
11 years, 13 years, 15years and 17 years singles and doubles will be on offer. Players can only enter one junior singles and one doubles event in their age group.
Juniors are also able to enter one open event. This event will be used for selection of the EP Foundation Cup team - for details head to Port Lincoln Tennis Facebook page.
Port Lincoln Tennis Association will be back on the courts this week as Green, Orange and Red Ball recommences this Saturday at 9.00am at Stevenson Street courts.
New players are still welcome to join in. Junior competition will resume this Thursday night with the round competed Saturday morning.
We are now entering into the business part of the season with every win vital to ensure finals action. Wednesday Night Ladies doubles is also back this week with an extra team added to this comp.
Men's Monday Night and Friday Night Mixed will be keen to get back on the court after watching the summer of tennis action in Adelaide and Melbourne.
If you would like to get back into tennis even as a reserve contact Julie on 0428531106
Port Lincoln Tennis Association will be taking on Port Neill Tennis Association in this now annual fixture on Friday February 10 2023 hosted by Tumby Bay Tennis Club.
This will be a great night with PLTA keen to go back to back winners. Their opponents may have something to say about this.
Players are reminded that matches scheduled for PLTA for Friday February 10 will be played on February 17 2023
