Following the withdrawal of Tony's Tuna as long term sponsors of the annual Australia Day Ambrose Teams Event, the Club welcomes E.P. Skin Cancer Clinic and Mortlock Clinic.
The club also sent out a special thanks to local players Ally Russell and Tim and Vicki Robinson, who have stepped up to support this popular event.
January 28
Ninety golfers played in Saturday's Stroke event, which incorporated the Men's Monthly Medal. The day ws sponsored by Eyre Computer and Communications and there were seven visitors, from Social Golf Australia, Westward Ho, Mandurah, Waikerie, Port Pirie, Future and Coffin Bay.
The Men's Monthly Medals were won by Mick Hegarty in A Grade with 75, Andy Smith in B Grade with 83 and Luke Dempsey in C Grade with 86.
In the handicap divisions, Mick Hegarty also won the A Grade wi67 nett from Geoff Nottle on 68. B Grade winner was Andy Smith with 65 from Dave Bellchambrs 69, and Luke Dempsey was successful in C Grade with 67 from Garry Downey on 71.
Then came Chris Brooks and Tom Dawson 70, Haydn Myers, Mark Rowett and Chas Chambers 71 and Ryan Lack 72.
The women's division was won by Val Sharrad with nett 70 from Michelle Smith 71.
NTP winners were Gavin Cheriton, Paul Oldacre, Steve Thomspn, Simon Bell, Jamie Puddy and Kaye Jaensch. And birdies on rhe par three holes were scored by Chas Chambers, Ryan Lack, Steve Thomson, Trevor Durdin, Ben Abley. Josh Hausler, Dan Townsend and Kaye Jeansch.
January 27
Friday evening Ambrose Teams competition now has nineteen groups playing over the second ten week s.
January 26
As mentioned above, Thursday's Australia Day competition attracted 88 players.
The Men's gross winners were Steve Rees, James Fuss, Matt Hind and Corey Stephens with 61, from Huey Rosalia, Josh Hausler, Jake Norris and Craig Reinke with 62, the same score as handicap winners Barry Tattersall, Kane Williams, Mike Schoemann and Graham Dyke.
Then came Dave Krollig, Andrew Fraser, Trent Bradford and Gavin Cheriton on 63.
The Mixed gross winners were Greg and Sue Cotton and Heather and Geoff Darley on 69, after a three-way count-back.
With the same score were Helen and Brenton George, Cynthia Thompson and Lindsay Gordon.
Mixed handicap winners were Ally Russell, Boyd McCurry, Cindy Carr and Jason Verhees with 57.375, from Peter Meadows, Bob Ford, Vicki Robinson and Libby Dolphin.
Long drives were won by Haydn Myers and Reeta Devi, and NTP winners were Cynthia Thompson, Huey Rosalia, Chris McGown and Matt Hind.
January 25
Wednesday 's Men's Day fielded 63 players, with two visitors from Coffin Bay and Waikerie.
Mick Hegarty fronted up in A Grade as the winner with 36 Stableford points on a countback from Andrew Fraser.
B Grade winner was Rob Humphries with 37 from Kris Bunder on 36 and evergreen Maurie won C Grade with the score of the day, 39 points, from Bill Ford on 37.
Then came Boris Kovacic on 37, Mark Butt 36, and Dan Townsend, Chas Chambers and Graeme Dyke on 35.
NTP Winners were Adam Hage, Boris Kovacic, Chas Chambers, Tony Dragun, Mick Hegarty and Taylor Fird, and only three par-three birides wwre scored, by Chas Chambers, Tony Dragun and Michael Gutt
January 24
Last week, I mentioned there were no scores available for Tuesday's Twilight event. In fact, there was no competition, as it rained continuously all day and half the night!
January 22
Sunday's Mixed Stableford, with 18 players and sponsored by EP Cleaning Supplies, was won by John Phillips with 36 points from Scott Lombe on 35.
