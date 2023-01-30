Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf Club welcome many golfers and new sponsors to Australia Day event

By Ross Sharrad
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln Golf Club's Australia Day Ambrose Teams Event winners Greg Cotton (left), Sue Cotton, Geoff Darley, Heather Darley, Huey Rosalia, Josh Hausler and Jake Norris. Picture supplied.

Following the withdrawal of Tony's Tuna as long term sponsors of the annual Australia Day Ambrose Teams Event, the Club welcomes E.P. Skin Cancer Clinic and Mortlock Clinic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.