Great Flinders beat the Great Whites by 32 runs to win the 2023 Quality Wool Cup this week.
The cup was held in Port Lincoln, as Great Flinders were victorious in a thrilling finish as the result was decided by the tournament's final match.
Great Flinders and Port Lincoln Great Whites were undefeated after their first three matches, and the two teams clashed on the final afternoon at Ravendale Sports Centre in what became a knockout final.
Great Flinders batsmen Archer Hill (31 retired) and Harvey Pearce (23) were stand outs at the crease for Great Flinders in the final match, as the team beat the Great Whites by 32 runs.
Great Flinders were undefeated and the team was at the top of the Quality Wool Cup table on 16 points, ahead of Port Lincoln Great Whites, Eastern Eyre and Port Lincoln Tuna Kings who each finished on 12 points.
Hill was also awarded the bowling award with six wickets to his name.
Jackson Yates from Kimba took out the batting award with 108 runs, and he was dismissed just the once from four innings.
The fielding award, decided on a 3-2-1 basis after every match, was a joint win between Jordy Parker of Lincoln Tuna and Bryn Pugsley of Tumby Bay with 10 votes each.
All individual award winners received a framed shirt signed by one of Australia's World Champions and Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist in the women's team Megan Schutt.
This year's carnival was the 11th running of the Quality Wool Cup. The competition brings in 100 under 14 cricketers from the six cricket associations across Eyre Peninsula to Port Lincoln to play in Twenty20 format matches across two days.
