Great Flinders defeat Great Whites in final match by 32 runs to win Quality Wool Cup

Updated January 30 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 12:34pm
Great Flinders beat the Great Whites by 32 runs to win the 2023 Quality Wool Cup this week.

Local News

