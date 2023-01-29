Port Lincoln Times

Indians win by 12 over Saints in Port Lincoln junior baseball

Updated January 30 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 9:30am
Indians beat Saints by 12 in Port Lincoln junior baseball this week. Picture Shutterstock.

Indians were dominate over Saints in Port Lincoln junior baseball this week, as the team took the win home by 12.

