Indians were dominate over Saints in Port Lincoln junior baseball this week, as the team took the win home by 12.
Under 16's
Indians win 15-3
The Indians under 16 side showed why they will no doubt be playing in yet another grand final this year, with a convincing win at Ravendale last Friday.
The fielding from both sides was outstanding, showing up the senior sides with only one error committed in the entire game.
Wesley Bilney Jr. was the winning pitcher with seven strike outs. Aiden Knight came on in relief in the last inning, to preserve the win for the Indians.
Both teams changed catchers in the hot oppressive weather conditions during the game.
Timmy Dennis and Jyezaiah Cook for Indians and Axel Taylor and Bryce Black for Saints.
Saints batters were patient enough to get 12 walks along with their two safe hits by Bryce Black and Jack Hatzmanolis.
Three Indians batted 1000. Tim Dennis, a towering home run and a double. Wes Bilney Jr. a double and a single and Zali Mitchell, two singles.
Thomas Treagus also went two for three with two singles.
Game Totals: Indians 15 runs 12 hits 0 errors
Saints four runs two hits one error
Next week the Saints will face off against the Tigers at North Shields, while Indians have the opportunity to inflict some psychological damage on the undefeated Coyotes before the finals begin.
