A local program involving the older generation and children aged between 3-4 years old is going into its second year, as organisers are welcoming more people to join.
'Young at Heart' is an intergenerational playgroup involving the elderly and young coming together for an afternoon of activities.
The program began in Port Lincoln at the Unity Hill Uniting Church last year, and it will continue to be held on Wednesday afternoons for a 1:30pm start this year at the same location. The first session is set for Wednesday February 8.
The program is free to attend and will run for eight weeks of each school term, as the program starts after the first week of the term and finishes a week before the end of term.
Attendees will spend the first hour of the session trying their hand at the different activities on offer.
These activities would include craft activities, drawing, colouring, board games, puzzles, playdough, dressups, the book-corner, as well as the Games Alley with bean bags, balloons, mini golf.
Organisers also ask an artist to come in each week as well, as they are able to share their passion with the group and watch them work on their pieces.
The program welcomes a spinner, a weaver, an artist, a woodworker, a musician, a face painter, a biscuit decorator and more. Little ducklings were also guests at one of the sessions last year.
Children will gather for 15 minutes to have a singalong with Sarah, play a game with each other or read a story before they have a chat with their elderly friend over a bowl of fruit, which was generously donated by Drakes supermarket last year.
The children head home at around 3pm, while the older members stay to chat with each other and the Young at Heart team over a cup of team and a scone, slice or biscuit treat.
Organiser of 'Young at Heart' Sue Hodgson said it was an opportunity for young children and their carers to spend time with older members of the community and vice versa.
"It began last year and we would love to see it continue to grow," Ms Hodgson said.
"If you know some young children or some over 60's who you think might enjoy this event, please give them these details.
"We are also always on the lookout for people to be our guest artist - Everyone is welcome to Young at Heart."
For more information, please contact Sue Hodgson on 0478 638 812
