Eyre Square saw in excess of 3000 people come through the gates each day during the return of the Tunarama festival on the weekend, Tunarama committee president Sharon Humenick told the Times.
Ms Humenick said overall organisers were pleased with the weekend.
She said the committee had positive feedback from the public, and they would debrief as a committee about how they can improve the event and make it bigger next time.
"We had 3,544 on Thursday, 3,600 on Friday and 5,685 on Saturday through Eyre Square and those numbers would have been even bigger if we had not had the rain come in on Saturday night," Ms Humenick said.
Ms Humenick said the fireworks were also a success despite rain.
"The boat building was full, and as always we had competitors come from interstate and overseas for the Tuna Toss... we had a full contingent in the finals," Ms Humenick said.
"The crowd for the boat race went all along the beach up to the Boston Hotel - it was amazing."
Ms Humenick thanked all the community volunteers and said she would encourage more to volunteer in future. She said it would also be good to see more businesses sponsor and support the event
"We had so many interstate and overseas visitors - it was unbelievable."
Ms Humenick said the parade was a success, although she hoped more business houses and community groups would become involved in the parade in the future.
She said the festival had great participation rate at a lot of the events at Tunarama.
Ms Humenick said some of the more traditional attractions that returned to the festival like the Teddy Bear's Picnic in Eyre Square were enjoyed by many, and she would like to see more traditional attractions return like 'The Blessing of the Fleet' with an increase in sponsorship.
Ms Humenick said the other children's entertainment in Eyre Square also proved to be a popular attraction with families, which included a disco and Odette's School of Dancing.
Children also had the option to get their face painted and their hair braided, as well as arts and crafts and balloon art which they could take home.
Ms Humenick said the children's zone which included performances from Mr Oopy and a group called Sea Star Kids gave families another option of entertainment if they did not want to go on the rides down the sideshow alley.
"We wanted to make it a family friendly festival and that is the road that we are going to continue to go down," she said.
Ms Humenick said Tunarama was about supporting locals in the Eyre Peninsula, as organisers asked local musicians to perform in Eyre Square for example, and all of its food and alcohol vendors in that area were local as well.
"Aside from the side show end of the festival, everything else was local," Ms Humenick said.
"It is important because that generates money back into the town."
Ms Humenick said the committee was eager to see the festival continue as a three day event, as there was something exciting everyday without it being exhausting for families.
"We are always open to new ideas as well so I encourage people if they have got some ideas and they want to be involved, they should join our committee," Ms Humenick said.
