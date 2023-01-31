A new batch of medical students have arrived in Port Lincoln to learn the ropes, and the charms, of rural medicine, amid an ongoing shortage of doctors across the Eyre Peninsula.
The University of Adelaide students are in their fifth year of medicine and will attend the Adelaide Rural Clinical School at the Port Lincoln Hospital over the next 12 months.
Their program of study will take them around the region, learning in various clinics from senior doctors, and getting diverse, hands-on experience not typically available in cities.
A major aim of the rural placement program is to attract more doctors to move to the regions permanently. It seeks to do this enticing younger doctors with the breadth of professional experience they get with rural medicine, and the quality outdoor lifestyle that goes along with it.
"That is what tends to get students to want to come out, because they hear that they can get fantastic experience in the local region. Because if anything happens locally... you're going to be there for the first part of it," student support coordinator Pauline Gill said.
"It's an integrated program which means that they do everything together. So they'll work in clinic, but they'll also go to A&E, they'll go out with specialists. They might do all of that in one week."
Medical student Lewis Elliot said direct access to accomplished doctors was a big plus when weighing up a spell in the regions.
"In the city you're kind of at the bottom of a very long ladder, whereas in the rural communities, there's a lot less people above you. So you're often working one-on-one with the senior doctor," Mr Elliot said.
"That opportunity is something you don't get in the cities. That's what drew me in the most about the rural program."
Another student, Lydia Kyprianou, said she was already considering moving to the country, and working for an Australian icon.
"I really want to. I'm interested in doing Royal Flying Doctor Service in the future as well. That's one of the reasons I wanted to go rural through med school, to see what it's like and get the experience," Ms Kyprianou said.
Student Matthew Robertson said he was looking forward to "getting to know some of the local patients and getting to see them for repeat visits."
"So there's more continuity of care in our practice, which is something we don't get a lot of experience with when we're studying in Adelaide," he said.
The famous Port Lincoln Lifestyle may already have been working its charm on the group.
"We've loved it. It's really nice, most of us have never been to the Eyre Peninsula before, so we've really enjoyed walking along the foreshore. It's nice living by the beach," Ms Kyprianou said.
It's not all fun in the sun. The program has real goals to fix the ongoing shortage a rural doctors gripping parts of the Eyre Peninsula.
"It's very important. Port Lincoln needs doctors," Ms Gill said.
Those who do make the jump to the regions, and conquer the steep learning curve or rural medicine, are often better for it, Ms Gill believes.
"I've been blown away by the quality of the doctors out here. They're amazing," she said.
