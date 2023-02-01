A new three day event involving a feature light show and a mix of talented local musicians and renowned Australian performers playing on the Coffin Bay Foreshore.
District Council of Lower Eyre in conjunction with SALT Festival have made the announcement of the launch of a three-day event called Baylight.
Baylight will be set along the Coffin Bay foreshore, where audiences could enjoy a light show, live music, bars and food.
It will be held on the last three days of SALT Festival, April 28-30 from 6pm.
The feature light show is labelled 'Storm' by Harsh Realities, and it is set to illuminate the sky, water and land with lights and lasers in the centre of Coffin Bay, "bathing the shoreline" in a "prismatic display" of shape and movement.
Baylight will also play host to three nights of live music which will open on Friday night with the SALT Stage.
Josh Pyke is headlining SALT Stage whose career spans over two decades, which has included five ARIA awards.
Pyke will be joined by local acts Chelsea Ellway and The B Sides and Brass Souls.
Saturday and Sunday night will be filled up with other local acts including Joshy Willo and The Kingfishers on Saturday.
This will be supported by a host of other local musical acts and family entertainment and music planned for the Sunday.
Principal Creative at Harsh Realities David Musch said the team were excited to be working with Lower Eyre Council to present the project in a new environment.
People will have the chance to experience a storm passing overhead, through an "immersive" light show involving an original soundtrack.
Harsh Realities have described the show as an ebb and flow of calm versus chaos which is captured and abstracted through light and sound in a 15-minute performance.
District Council of Lower Eyre Mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said the light show will be "spectacular."
"It is an incredible new experience and we feel very excited to have this kind of event on the EP," Cr Quigley said.
Cr Quigley said council was proud to be hosting the event for locals and bringing visitors to the region.
"For those interested in the full Coffin Bay experience, there will be a VIP Dinner on Saturday night, showcasing local food and wine at the Coffin Bay Yacht Club with options to include a cruise on the bay," Cr Quigley said.
Tickets to Baylight are available now at the SALT Festival website.
