Anglers continue to succeed squidding around Port Lincoln on land and from the boat

By Steven Forstner
Updated February 1 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:14pm
Ethan Parsons holding a kingfish he caught on a jib. Picture supplied.

Plenty of fish were biting across the last week of January, with fishers continuing to have success with catching squid around Port Lincoln from land and out on the water.

