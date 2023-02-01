Plenty of fish were biting across the last week of January, with fishers continuing to have success with catching squid around Port Lincoln from land and out on the water.
West Coast - This week on the west coast there has been a few reports from up the dog fence way.
Mulloway to 50lb have been caught along with plenty of smaller fish just over legal.
Gummies and schoolies have also been caught while mulloway fishing. Fowlers bay tuna have been caught not far off the point and out a bit wider when the weather has allowed the boats to get out.
Back down towards scales bay tuna, kingfish, nannygai, and school sharks have all been caught just out from scales bay and Venus Bay.
The tuna have been in close so you should have to go to far past the point or entrance to get amongst them.
Coffin Bay - Inside the bay the whiting fishing has been good if you can get past the little ones.
Some good flathead have been caught while whiting fishing and by anglers flicking lures off the shoreline. There are some good sized snook getting caught around the small islands and reef points trolling metals and divers.
Out from Farm Beach the whiting fishing is still good with most people consistently getting a feed. Gummy sharks have been a popular by catch of late so having a bigger rod out when whiting fishing is always good.
Offshore there is plenty of tuna around still size still below average but there is plenty of them around. Kingfish, samson fish, nannygai and morwong have all been caught on the offshore reefs recently.
Port Lincoln - In the bay, the squidding has been good with people getting decent numbers from the boat and land based.
Snapper rocks, Billi lights and snooks landing have all been good land based and drifting out further in the boat has been productive as well.
Whiting have been hit and miss some good reports come from around Spalding Cove and Boston Island in the deeper white holes.
The Trumpeters seem to be appearing in areas like Spalding Cove and the monument, so the water temp is lifting in that area.
Blue Swimmer Crabs are getting a bit easier as the tide movement continues to improve. Finding the warmer water and dropping pots when the tide is moving will increase your chances.
Offshore down around Thistle Isand, Williams and the Cabbage Patch their has been good numbers of tuna as well as plenty of small kingfish and samson fish mixed in trolling a shallow and a deep diver will increase your chances if the fish are a bit flighty. Jigs and live baits has been the most effective method on the kings and samsons.
Tumby Bay- The beaches around Tumby have been producing a few flathead and yellowfin whiting.
Boaties heading out into the bay have done well on squid, king george whiting, garfish and snook. The groups has been fishing well for whiting with fish up to 52cm being caught.
The squid have been a bit slower, but people are still managing a feed. There are also some nice snook, garfish and silver trevally to be had if you look around.
Port Neil- King george whiting, squid, snook, garfish and tommy's have been caught land based and by boaties.
Some good yellowfin whiting have been caught around the nearby beaches using live clickers and small surface lures like the Daiwa slippery dog.
