Port Lincoln Show Society honours new life members

The Port Lincoln Show Society has honoured three long-serving members with life memberships for 2023.
Ainsley Parker, Cheryl Higgins and Jan Harvey have decades of volunteering between them and have now been recognised for their efforts.
Port Lincoln Show Society president Semi Skoljarev also presented the club person of the Year award to Margot McDonald.
Jan has been a member for 29 years and was a steward and convener of the needlework section from 1993 to 2016.
She has also been the kitchen coordinator for the past six years - providing lunches for the judges. Jan also managed the Devonshire teas on Sundays.
Fellow life member Peter Hughes said Jan was a valuable committee member, attending every meeting and working be as well.
Cheryl join the show society in 2006 and has been involved for 17 years, tackling the task of head convener of the children's hobbies and school art sections in that time.
She has undertaken four terms as assistant secretary- 2017, 2020 2021 and 2022.
Cheryl was awarded most valuable show person in 2017, while from 2018 until 2022 she was assisting pavilion coordinator.
Peter said Cheryl was heavily involved in show social functions at training every meeting and was a dedicated show person.
Ainsley joined the show society in 2006 as steward for the art section and was show treasurer from 2009 until 2021.
She also held the role of assistant secretary for five years in that time, and was awarded most valuable show person in both 2011 and 2019.
Show set to grow
The 2023 Port Lincoln Show will be held Sunday, Aug. 13.
Society president Semi Skoljarev said last year's show was a wonderful event, after taking a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
He recognised the efforts of the three new life members and all the volunteers.
"There wouldn't be a show without these volunteers and we are so thankful for the time and effort that these three have put in over the years and the support they have given," Semi said.
Like all volunteer organisations, the show society was working hard to secure new volunteers, and a membership drive was going to be discussed at the upcoming AGM in late march.
You can find out more about joining at the Port Lincoln Show Facebook page and also by emailing: info@portlincolnshow.com.au
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
