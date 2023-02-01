Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Show Society honours new life members

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:18am, first published 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Port Lincoln Show Society life members are Ainsley Parker, Cheryl Higgins and Jan Harvey. Picture supplied

The Port Lincoln Show Society has honoured three long-serving members with life memberships for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.