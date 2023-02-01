House of the Week | Across from the beach

The home has plenty of room for everyone, comprising a flexible floor plan with ample bedrooms and multiple living spaces. Make sure you check out the floor plan online to be impressed! There is a large laundry, plus huge store room downstairs leading out to the backyard. You have rear access, including a single car garage and courtyard. Added luxuries include a solar system and ducted air conditioning. With balconies at both the front and rear of the property, you can sit out the front and take in the sea views, or relax out the back and watch the sunset.