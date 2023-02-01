House of the Week | Across from the beach

BED 6 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Beautiful throughout, this grand two-storey home offers a magnificent sea change. The home is large and will easily be able to accommodate a big family.
Alternatively, this home would be a fantastic shack for you and the family, a holiday rental or a pleasurable place to retire long term. Either way, the jaw-dropping position of this property is sure to be a smart investment.
The home has plenty of room for everyone, comprising a flexible floor plan with ample bedrooms and multiple living spaces. Make sure you check out the floor plan online to be impressed! There is a large laundry, plus huge store room downstairs leading out to the backyard. You have rear access, including a single car garage and courtyard. Added luxuries include a solar system and ducted air conditioning. With balconies at both the front and rear of the property, you can sit out the front and take in the sea views, or relax out the back and watch the sunset.
This property is situated in one of South Australia's coastal hidden gems, Arno Bay. The boat ramp, yacht club, playground, town jetty and local hotel are all walking distance, with the IGA and various sporting clubs a short drive away. The home itself is positioned only 100 metres from the beach, with breathtaking expansive sea views. It doesn't get much better than this!
Check out the e-magazine for more properties here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.