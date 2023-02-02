Port Lincoln Times
Four long-term doctors supporting the Eyre Peninsula

By Sam Lowe
February 2 2023 - 11:30am
Four locum GPs have been appointed to the Mid-Eyre. Picture Shutterstock

Residents of the Eyre Peninsula have been assured high quality healthcare and continued access to medical services with the appointment of four long-term doctors to the Mid-Eyre Medical Practice.

