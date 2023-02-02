Residents of the Eyre Peninsula have been assured high quality healthcare and continued access to medical services with the appointment of four long-term doctors to the Mid-Eyre Medical Practice.
Eyre and Far North Local Health Network CEO, Verity Paterson, said it is a top priority of the health network to ensure Eyre Peninsula residents have access to consistent, high quality healthcare.
"Although primary care, including General Practitioner (GP) services, are the primary responsibility of the Commonwealth, we are pleased to be able to continue to offer services using a locum workforce," Ms Paterson said.
"More GPs are required to ensure improved access for all communities. These longer-term locums will assist with continuity of care while we continue our efforts to recruit GPs who will live and work on Eyre Peninsula."
Currently, the Mid-Eyre Medical Practice includes Cleve, Kimba, Elliston, Cowell and is also supporting Wudinna.
The four new GPs will commence their services to the Mid-Eyre community this month.
Two of the new GPs will service the Cleve and Kimba Medical Centres, and the Cleve, Kimba and Cowell hospitals.
The other two GPs have been retained to service the Elliston and Wudinna medical clinics, and the Elliston and Wudinna hospitals.
In a bid to secure more local GPs in the Eyre Peninsula, the Rural Doctors Workforce Agency, is, on behalf of Eyre and Far North Local Health Network, in the process of recruiting a GP who intends to move to Kimba later this year to work as part of the Mid Eyre Medical Practice.
