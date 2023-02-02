Emergency services were called to a structural fire in Poonindie this afternoon.
Teams of Country Fire Service fire fighters from the Port Lincoln and North Shields brigades were called to the fire on Natasha Drive in Poonindie at around 1:30pm, as teams arrived in four different trucks.
They were joined by farm fire units and it had been stated by the CFS that the fire was extinguished before the structure was completely lost.
The organisation stated fire and smoke damage could be seen within the main premises, and the adjoining carport had collapsed.
CFS stated the total cost of the damage would be around $200 000-$250 000.
It had also been stated that no residents were home at the time, and a fire cause investigator had been called to the scene.
