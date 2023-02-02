Port Lincoln Times

Emergency Services called to a structural fire in Poonindie

Updated February 2 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
Emergency services were called to a structural fire on Natasha Drive in Poonindie this afternoon - Country Fire Service team extinguished the blaze before the structure was completely lost. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Emergency services were called to a structural fire in Poonindie this afternoon.

Local News

