A council in the Eyre Peninsula has opened community consultation for its plans to rejuvenate a historic park in the township.
District Council of Streaky Bay is welcoming feedback from the community on its Lions Park redevelopment plans which had been developed in conjunction with Wax design.
Council stated the completed space aims to provide the following benefits for the community and visitors to the township:
In seeking to achieve these benefits the concept plans propose to deliver the following at project completion.
Streaky Bay mayor Travis Barber said these were concept designs used to "stimulate" conversation about what the community wants to achieve as part of the redevelopment.
"I asked everyone to have their say as we want to develop the park in a way the community wants and loves," Cr Barber said.
