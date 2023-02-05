City of Port Lincoln Council is on track to complete the new UniHub for tenanting in March.
Manager of Building and Property at City of Port Lincoln Council in Brad-Lee Tolley said council were heading towards the end stages of its "second fix" for the Port Lincoln UniHub build on Adelaide Place.
Mr Tolley said one of the final touches had included tiling the new amenities within the UniHub, which had involved the newly constructed accessible toilet facilities.
He said another key aspect to the project that has been completed was the installation of all the new data infrastructure to ensure the building is highly connected.
"We are the project manager on behalf of the two parties being UniHub Spencer Gulf and the City," Mr Tolley said.
"With this arrangement we have been able to maintain control over the project and the works on the Manse building, although we have been collaborating closely with UniHub given the joint funding agreement of 50 per cent co-contribution for the construction works.
"We are also providing in-kind support for the project management of some of the fit out works like the data and some of the other selections that they have made to ensure the building is fit-for-purpose for their operations."
Mr Tolley said council had managed the construction project through a head contractor in Rock Solid Building who are a Port Lincoln based.
"They have been engaging with several other sub-contractors who have all been locally based," Mr Tolley said.
"We are going to be using a combination of contractors and our Open Space teams to try and alleviate some of the costs on the project."
He said the garden and grassed areas outside the UniHub would be modest but modern and it will resemble the garden bed on the opposing side of Adelaide Place.
"It provides them with something that will be manageable yet also provides an inviting environment for the students using the facility, and hopefully, will serve to increase the level of community interest in the UniHub program."
Mr Tolley said the UniHub would be ready to move into by March, and the construction of the new car park would continue into March.
"Access to the program will be via Tolmer Lane during this period," Mr Tolley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.