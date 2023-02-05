Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council on track to complete UniHub in time for start of semester

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 6 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
Manager of Building and Property at City of Port Lincoln Council in Brad-Lee Tolley (left), owner and director at Rock Solid Building Matthew Heath and Student and Campus coordinator at Port Lincoln UniHub Cate Wuttke at the site for the new UniHub in Port Lincoln - the project is on track to be complete for tennating in March. Picture Lachlan Smith.

City of Port Lincoln Council is on track to complete the new UniHub for tenanting in March.

