Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln ranked third most welcoming city in Australia by booking.com

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 9 2023 - 11:54am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln Visitor Information Centre tourism officer Tyler Vogelgsang, team leader Penny Carter, City of Port Lincoln Council Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Growth Naomi Blacker and tourism officer Eva Mclean were pleased to see Port Lincoln be ranked third most welcoming city in Australia by booking.com. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Friendly faces, great service and a beautiful environment are all part of the experience of visiting Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.