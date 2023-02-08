Friendly faces, great service and a beautiful environment are all part of the experience of visiting Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula.
And it is because of those, and many other attributes, Port Lincoln has been ranked the third most welcoming city this year by accommodation platform, booking.com.
City of Port Lincoln manager of economic development and tourism growth Naomi Blacker said the organisation's awards were run each year.
"Their booking platform covers most of the front line tourism businesses like accommodation, tours, hire cars ectara," Ms Blacker said.
"It is based on a pool of more than 240 million verified customer reviews and from that Port Lincoln was third in being the most welcoming city in Australia."
Ms Blacker said the team at the council was "delighted" with the accolade.
"We run a wonderful welcome program for our cruise ship passengers and we get a lot of praise from that from passengers," she said.
"We also have a welcoming Visitor Information Centre which has more than 60,000 people through its doors each year."
Ms Blacker said Port Lincoln's tour operators and its accommodation providers were accomplished industry providers, and they were appreciative of their guests.
"I also think importantly that it is the community that is really welcoming as well," she said
She said in speaking with locals, they loved taking the opportunity to meet with visitors, and giving them advice on their top spots on what to see and do.
"Our welcome program involves greeting passengers as they arrive and letting them know what they could see or do and answering any questions that they have," Ms Blacker said.
Volunteers in the welcome program make sure passengers get on tours they have booked and they also help visitors to book tours if they had not yet done so.
"We have had feedback from our passengers going back to the ship that is the best welcome that they have had," Ms Blacker said.
"That is music to everyone's ears and it gives volunteers a boost to get that positive feedback."
Ms Blacker said the Visitor Information Centre also receives overwhelmingly positive feedback from visitors through Google's review system.
"We have friendly and knowledgeable staff here whose mission is to make sure people have the best experience possible," she said.
With the return of cruise ships, the Vistor Information Centre staff have been moving from the centre to the site at the wharf to help passengers coming off the ship.
"I think the Eyre Peninsula in general is a friendly place and we go out of our way to look after each other and our visitors," Ms Blacker said.
"I think that is pretty much the nature of regional Australia... for Port Lincoln to be in the top ten and the only South Australian city in that top ten, that is just such a wonderful recognition of what we do."
Vistor Information Centre team leader Penny Carter said the team was proud to be recognised and that Port Lincoln was a wonderful, welcoming community.
"We are open seven days a week at the Visitor Information Centre except for Christmas Day," Ms Carter said.
"With the cruise ship restart program I think that has added another possibly of 40,000 passengers that are going to visit Port Lincoln.
"They will also become ambassadors as well and if we can welcome them in a positive light, they will be able to then share how wonderful Eyre Peninsula is."
Ms Carter said Port Lincoln has had a busy summer holiday period again.
"We have had more than 10,000 visitors walk into the Visitor Information Centre and then the thousands more that we have serviced down at the pop-up red shed visitor information outlet," Ms Carter said.
"It has been really great for the team to be recognised for their friendly service."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.