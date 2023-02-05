Port Lincoln Golf Club have had good numbers on the course this week, as 100 men turned out to compete on Saturday.
February 4
Sponsored by Shield Security, 100 men played on Saturday, including six visitors from Glenelg, Tea Tree Gully, Coffin Bay, Future and Black Springs Golf Clubs.
Once again, the score of the day came in A Grade, with Andrew Fraser winning with 41 Stableford points from Matthew Hind on 39.
Grant Woods took out B Grade with 40 from George Mayhew 39, and Jarrod Childs won C Grade with 39 from Shaun Anderson on 35.
Then Came Stuart Pobke, Dan Brown and Dan Townsend on 39, with Trevor Durdin, Dave Sargent, Haydn Myers and Luke Gardner all on 38.
From 16 women, Deb Sykes won the day with 38 from Heather Darley on 36 points.
Nearest The Pin Winners were Darryl Scharfe, Jarrod Childs, Daniel Storach, Todd George, Trevor Durdin and George Mayhew, and nine par-three birdies were collected by Stuart Pobke, Dan Townsend, Norm Marks, Daniel Storach, Mike Freeman, Michael Gurr, Chris Brooks, Scott Lombe and visitor Brian Stacy.
February 3
44 players enjoyed the favourable conditions last Friday, with the winning teams being Fairway to Heaven, from Smokin' Eagles, Birdie Hunters, Hit 'N' Hope and The Buzzards.
February 2
23 Women played a Stroke competition on Thursday for the Alys Chilman Memorial, sponsored by Heather Darley.
The winner was Lyn Hosking with nett 70 from Elaine Pierik 74. Then came Gail Watherston 75, and Jacqui McNamara, Maxine Garnaut and Jinny Hussey, all on 76.
NTP winners were Maxine Garnaut and Deb Sykes.
February 1
Wednesday 's Men's competition saw 58 hit off, with four visitors from Coffin Bay, Waikerie, The Vines and Black Springs Golf Clubs.
The score of the day came in A Grade, where Huey Rosalia had 40 Stableford points, from Taylor Ford on 36. Michael Schoeman counted out Rick Kolega to win B Grade with 38 points, and Fred Tammist won C Grade with 35 from Bill Ford on 32.
Then came Scott Lombe 36, Tom Dawson and Mark Cooper on 35 and Lindsay flashed home with 30.
NTP Winners were Adam Sullivan, Geoff Nottle, Steve Thomson, Bill Healey, Scott Lombe and George Mayhew, and Taylor Ford, Steve Thomson and Robert Humphries and had par three birdies.
January 31
Tuesday's Twilight winner was Sue Cotton with 21 from Ryan Lack 20 and Huey Rosalia 19, from eleven players.
January 29
A good field of 29 played in Sunday's Mixed Stableford event, sponsored by Port Lincoln Hotel, with visitor Michael Mazey winning with 37 points from Ben Kotz on 36.
Rundowns came from John Phillips and Chad MacGregor, both on 34 points.
