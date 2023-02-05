Port Lincoln Times

100 men take to the Port Lincoln golf course to compete

By Ross Sharrad
Updated February 6 2023 - 10:42am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners at Port Lincoln Golf on Saturday were Jarrod Childs (left), Deb Sykes and Andrew Fraser. Picture Val Sharrad

Port Lincoln Golf Club have had good numbers on the course this week, as 100 men turned out to compete on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.