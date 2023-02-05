Port Lincoln Times

North Shields Tigers beat Saints by eight in Port Lincoln A grade baseball

Updated February 6 2023 - 11:17am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Shields Tigers defeated Saints by eight in Port Lincoln A grade baseball. Picture file.

The North Shields Tigers beat the Saints by eight this week in Port Lincoln A grade senior baseball, while the Saints had a close win over the Tigers in the B grade game, as the team defeated them by one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.