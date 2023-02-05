The North Shields Tigers beat the Saints by eight this week in Port Lincoln A grade senior baseball, while the Saints had a close win over the Tigers in the B grade game, as the team defeated them by one.
A grade
Tigers Trounce Saints 10-2
The North Shields Tigers came out of the gates like a midnight brawler, with a comprehensive win over the first place Saints.
Logan Dennis was the winning pitcher with six strike outs to his credit. The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, and never looked back after that.
The top of the line-up batters of North Shields feasted on the offerings of the Saints pitchers.
The Saints used three different pitchers, but had no answers for their opponents top five batters. Both Adam Elliot and Logan Dennis batted 1000.
Elliot hit an opposite field home run, a double into left and two singles. Dennis had three singles. Rhys Miller smashed a double into right field along with two singles.
The evergreen Adam Hage turned back the hands of time with four runs batted in and two singles. Glen Schrieber also had two singles.
The only bright spot of the evening for the Saints, was a catch or be carted off to hospital reflex action by Chris Hester on the mound. He then quickly turned to get the double play at third base to end the second inning.
The win vaulted the Tigers into third place. Next week they have the opportunity to move into second place, when they face off against the Indians.
The Saints will be hard pressed to stop their three game losing streak when they play the Coyotes at Ravendale.
Game totals: Tigers 10 runs 15 hits one error
Saints two runs three hits one error
B grade
Saints snatch a 5-4 victory over Tigers
In the most exited game of the evening, the Saints snuck by the Tigers to stay on top of the B Grade ladder.
The Tigers put pressure on the Saints in the first inning, scoring four runs on three safe hits by Mason Hope, Kym, 'Never in Gout' Dorward, and Dino Retas.
The Saints got out of the inning thanks to a strike out by starting pitcher Luke Murray, and the ever reliable fielding by second baseman, Paul Dennis.
The Saints batters responded to the challenge, by scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Paul Dennis, Luke Murray, and Nathan King all singled to tie the score, before Tigers starting pitcher Hope Mason got a strike out and enticed the Saints batters into routine infield outs.
Paul Dennis came on in relief in the top of the second and shut out the Tigers for the remainder of the game. The Saints batters were also shut out till their last time at bat.
With one out, Troy Simpson picked a walk, then got himself into scoring position with two stolen bases. He scored the winning run when Luke Murray lofted a fly ball into centerfield.
Best on Ground Paul Dennis was the winning pitcher and he was also the best batter in the game, going two for three.
Game Totals: Saints five runs four hits 0 errors
Tigers four runs four hits two errors
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.