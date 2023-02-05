North Shields Tigers defeated the Saints by 16 this week in Port Lincoln under 16s baseball.
Under 16s
Tigers win 20-4
The North Shields Tigers under 16 side scored in every inning in an impressive display of good baseball.
The well-coached unit continues to improve and impress each time they take the field.
Sam Beard was the winning pitcher only allowing one safe hit while striking out five. Saints Axel Taylor prevented the no hitter, with a well timed single past the short stop.
Seven Tigers batted a perfect 1000. Fletcher Beard hit two doubles and a single.
Carter Dorward, Nate Payze, Tate Schillabeer, Liam Edwards, and Sam Beard all had two singles. Parker Hartwich also contributed with a safe hit.
Game Totals: Tigers 20 runs 14 hits two errors
Saints four runs one hit three errors
Next week the Tigers can move up to second place when they play the Indians. There are only three more games left in the minor round before the finals begin on March 3.
