A new principal at an area school in the Eyre Peninsula has long family ties with the school and town.
New Kimba Area School principal Tash Rayson was second generation in her family to attend the school, and she has now returned as principal.
Miss Rayson said she attended the school in year three in the 1980s, and her father and all five of his brothers also attended there before her.
"A range of my mother's cousins also went there and all four grandparents are from Kimba or the surrounding district," Miss Rayson said.
"There are a whole range of extended family still here in Kimba not so much immediate family."
Miss Rayson said today there were still some extended family members who work with her at the school.
She said the main building was very similar to when she went to school.
"They have all been fitted out inside but there are some new facilities here since then," Miss Rayson said.
"It was a surreal feeling walking back down those corridors for the first time... most of my time as a student was at Wudinna Area School which is not far away either."
Miss Rayson said the community had been "lovely" and accepting of her.
"I have been outside of school for a couple of years so I am actually really excited to be back in a school environment," Miss Rayson said.
"I absolutely love connecting with children everyday and that is what we do this for."
Miss Rayson said she had been working in Port Lincoln and Whyalla for the past nine years.
"Most of that time I had been working at Port Lincoln High School in a range of leadership roles from assistant principal to finishing there as deputy principal a couple of years ago," Miss Rayson said.
Miss Rayson had joined the Local Education Team two years before her appointment in Kimba, which leads 14 school and 12 pre-schools.
"In the team it has been my role around improvement of the Australian curriculum," Miss Rayson said.
"That became my role across all the Port Lincoln schools plus Cleve, Cummins, Lock, Elliston and Wudinna."
Miss Rayson said during this time she was able to gain knowledge about Kimba Area School and connect with the leadership team, which in turn reconnected her with the town as well.
She said she had been appointed to the position for a year from January, and the school's number of students was around the low 200s mark.
"That number has been building over the past five years," Miss Rayson said.
Miss Rayson said there was range of initiatives at the school in the works.
"We have a priority of improving writing, meeting our students on where they are at and using some in depth curriculum to increase their knowledge and improve their writing," Miss Rayson said.
"That is a big part of our role - guaranteeing a curriculum for our students."
Miss Rayson said they had been building on its agriculture curriculum, and new agriculture teacher had also been employed.
"Sarah Welsh our agriculture teacher will develop the curriculum further in consultation with the community so that we can offer a more localised but also a broader curriculum to our students meet the needs of our students," Miss Rayson said.
Miss Rayson said she was also teaching a year 10 Mathematics class, and that she was looking forward to being able to use her leadership and teaching expertise to lead the school.
"It is an interesting position to be able to give back to one of the schools that educated you... it is a really nice way to give back to a community that helped raise you," Miss Rayson said.
