Port Lincoln Times

Former student at Kimba Area School Tash Rayson returns in principal position

By Lachlan Smith
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:25am
Tash Rayson has been appointed Kimba Area School principal after working in schools in Port Lincoln and Whyalla the for past nine years - Miss Rayson has strong family ties with the school and town. Picture Denzel Koch.

A new principal at an area school in the Eyre Peninsula has long family ties with the school and town.

