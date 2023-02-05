Port Lincoln Times

Wayback take 64 run win over Tasman in Port Lincoln cricket

Updated February 6 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 10:00am
Wayback defeated Tasman by 64 runs in Port Lincoln senior cricket, while Charlton beat Tod River by two runs.

