Wayback defeated Tasman by 64 runs in Port Lincoln senior cricket, while Charlton beat Tod River by two runs.
Wayback played Tasman at Centenary Oval, and the final scores were 9/147 (45) to 9/83 (35.1).
Nicholas Kleinig made the most runs for Wayback with 28 runs to his name, while James Stockham made the most runs for Tasman with 31 runs.
Billy Campbell took the most wickets for Wayback with five to his name, while Joshua Partington took the most wickets for Tasman with three.
Tod River took on Charlton at Dorward Oval, and the final scores were 10/106 (42) to 6/108 (24.5).
Connor Madden made the most runs for Charlton with 49 runs to his name, while Nick O'Leary made the most runs for Tod River with 31 runs.
Ryan Cottrell took the most runs for Charlton with five to his name, while Timothy Wiseman had the most for Tod River with three.
Southern Eyre South had the bye.
